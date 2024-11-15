WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit in Kazan showed that Western efforts to isolate Russia in the international arena have failed, Richard Black, former State Senator in the Virginia state legislatue, told TASS.

Black described the summit as “unusually important,” as he noted that the meeting brought together Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in five years. “Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s attendance distressed his NATO partners, who were also irritated when UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres used the conference as a platform to urge peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan,” he stressed.

