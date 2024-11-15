KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit in Kazan marks the beginning of the end of the US hegemony and dollar dominance of the dollar, former UK lawmaker, writer and journalist George Galloway told TASS.

“The Kazan Summit has been an enormous success… I have every confidence that BRICS 2024 will be a seminal moment in human history, because it is the beginning of the end of the United States hegemony and the tyranny of the dollar,” Galloway said on the sidelines of the event.

According to him, the summit will give impetus to the movement towards a multipolar world order. “The progress that has been made will begin to change the world that has been scared by unipolar power, by arbitrary violence, by double standards. And BRICS is the antidote to that poison. It took several important steps forward this week,” Galloway added.

