BRICS Summit Day One Recap: Deepening Ties and Collaboration to Speed Rise of Multipolar World Order
President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.
The XVI BRICS Summit kicked off in Kazan, Russia on Tuesday. Here are the main events from the first day of this major international gathering.
The first day of the BRICS summit in Kazan will be remembered for the arrival of global leaders, and President Putin’s high-level meetings with several of them.
Meeting With “Dear Friend”
Yesterday before the summit’s formal kickoff, Putin welcomed UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin, where they reaffirmed the “historical and strategic” nature of their relationship. Today, he held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is at its peak, with both leaders consistently referring to each other as “dear friends” in their talks.
