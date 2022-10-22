BRICS New Global Currency

Source: SABC

Implications of a new global reserve currency for BRICS counties

3 August 2022

Analysts continue to speculate on the implications of an international reserve currency planned by Russia and China amid fears that the US might be facing a recession. The announcement of a reserve currency was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit in June. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump warns of a depression if the US economy continues on the slow growth path. Associate professor of Africans Politics at Unisa, Professor Everisto Benyera, as well as Redge Nkosi, Executive Director Head of Research on Macroeconomics, Money, and Banking at Firstsource Money, join us for the following discussion

re posted from TASS

BRICS basket-based international reserve currency under consideration — Putin

While strengthening economic, technological and scientific potential, Russia is ready to openly work with all fair partners on principles of respect to interests of each other, unconditional supremacy of international law, and equality of countries and peoples, the Russian President also noted