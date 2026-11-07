re posted from VALDAI CLUB

BRICS Expansion as Non-West Consolidation? The Example of Voting in the UN General Assembly

7 September 2023

In the context of the UN General Assembly, the euphemism “collective West” gets its clear quantitative expression. As the resolutions of recent years on Russia and Iran have shown, our geopolitical opponents always have at least 60 votes in the General Assembly, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Oleg Barabanov

The expansion of the BRICS and the announced admission of six new states to the group has become an important event in world politics. About two dozen more countries have also applied to join the BRICS. In this regard, the media and the expert community have begun to talk about a qualitative change in the geopolitical balance of power. Comparisons are made between the BRICS and the G7 in terms of their GDP, resources etc. All this is true. But aside from economic indicators and symbolic strength as a value alternative, the issue of internal consolidation is no less important for the political power of any international structure.

BRICS is no exception. If there is no internal unity based on “all for one and one for all”, then all prospects for strengthening the BRICS as a new pole of world politics will remain unfulfilled.

One of the most obvious, albeit not the most important, indicators of this internal political consolidation is the example of voting in the UN General Assembly.

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https://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/brics-expansion-as-non-west-consolidation

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