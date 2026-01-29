Source: Frontline Africa

BREAKING: URANIUM WAR ERUPTS IN NIGER

29 Jan 2026

On the night of January 29, gunfire and explosions rocked Niamey, Niger, near the international airport. What initially appeared to be a militant attack is now emerging as something far more significant — a calculated intelligence operation tied to a hidden global struggle over uranium. Sources on the ground reveal Niger’s security services had advance warning of the assault. Instead of stopping it quietly, they set a trap. Weaponized drones were neutralized, attackers were captured alive, and a deeper network may now be exposed. At the center of this story is over 1,000 tons of uranium sitting inside the military zone of Niamey International Airport — uranium once controlled by France, now claimed by Niger, and reportedly the subject of a high-stakes deal involving Russia. Satellite imagery, unlogged cargo flights, diplomatic pressure, and a sudden armed probe all point to a covert war being fought beneath the surface — where terrorism, intelligence services, and African sovereignty collide. This is not just about Niger. It’s about who controls Africa’s resources in the 21st century — and whether the old system of external domination is finally breaking. Welcome to the uranium war.

