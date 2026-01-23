Source: Frontline Africa

BREAKING: U.S. DIPLOMATS LAND IN BURKINA — DAMIBA EXTRADITED

22 Jan 2026

In a stunning twist, U.S. diplomats have arrived in Burkina Faso for high-level talks—despite a worsening diplomatic freeze and mutual visa bans between Washington and Ouagadougou. But that’s not all. On the same day this surprise U.S. engagement happened, former Burkinabè president Paul-Henry Damiba was extradited back to Burkina Faso, as authorities linked him to an alleged plot to destabilize the government and threaten the leadership of President Ibrahim Traoré. So why is America suddenly pushing for a “reset” now? What does Washington really want in Burkina Faso—security cooperation… or strategic control? And is this latest U.S. re-entry into the Sahel already doomed to fail? In this video, we break down:

The real reason U.S.–Burkina relations collapsed

The congressional accusation that triggered the crisis

Why America’s promises on military support never materialized

How visa bans exposed the deep contradiction in U.S. policy

Why Russia’s influence in the Sahel is reshaping everything

This isn’t just diplomacy—it’s a battle for influence in West Africa, and Burkina Faso is right at the center of it.

