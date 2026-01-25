Source: Frontline Africa

BREAKING: SAHEL SET TO LAUNCH FIRST EVER SHARED SATELLITE

24 January 2026

In a major geopolitical shift, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) — Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger — is moving to launch the first-ever shared satellite in Sahel history, with support from Russia’s space agency. This isn’t just another tech deal… it’s a bold move toward real sovereignty. For decades, African governments have depended on Western-controlled infrastructure for communication, surveillance, and internet access. But with this satellite project, AES is attempting to control its own signals, security, data, and connectivity — outside Western influence.

