Source: Frontline Africa

BREAKING: GHANA ESCALATES TENSIONS WITH RUSSIA

18 Feb 2026

Ghana has summoned the Russian Ambassador following a viral scandal that triggered diplomatic escalation — and this may be bigger than it looks. Within the same week, Nigeria opened a probe into Chinese-owned Temu over alleged data violations. Two countries. Two controversies. Two global powers. Is this coincidence — or the opening phase of a wider information war playing out in West Africa? With U.S. military presence active in both Ghana and Nigeria, the timing raises serious geopolitical questions. In this episode, we connect the dots and examine whether West Africa has become the frontline of a global narrative battle targeting Russia and China. Tell me what you think in the comments.

