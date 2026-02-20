Source: Frontline Africa

BREAKING: AFRICAN UNION DROPS BOMBSHELL ON SAHEL ALLIANCE

12 Feb 2026

The African Union is meeting in Addis Ababa for its 39th Ordinary Summit — and what’s coming out of this gathering should concern every African paying attention. At the very moment African leaders are unveiling what they are calling a bold new financial initiative — the Africa Infrastructure Financing Facility (AAMFI) — the AU is also delivering a harsh institutional verdict on the Sahel, accusing the region of “regression,” worsening terrorism, and political instability. And that contradiction is at the heart of this video. On one hand, the African Union is condemning the Alliance of Sahel States — Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — echoing the same talking points long pushed by Western diplomatic circles, framing the Sahel as the epicentre of Africa’s security crisis. On the other hand, the same institution is rolling out AAMFI, a project being quietly positioned as an African alternative to the IMF — a supposed pathway toward African financial sovereignty, away from IMF dependency, Eurobonds, and Western debt traps. So which is it? How can the same organisation that cannot speak honestly about Africa’s security realities claim it is ready to build Africa’s financial future?

Like this: Like Loading...