historic moment thanks to Tulsi Gabbard. Was it to make money or global depopulation?

Source: Vejon Health

Bombshell Declassification: Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab!

19 June 2026

On her final day as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released never-before-seen communications and documents exposing Anthony Fauci’s central role in the early COVID-19 origins debate. The materials show that Fauci directed U.S. taxpayer funding toward gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology while simultaneously advising intelligence agencies and publicly labelling the lab-leak hypothesis a conspiracy theory.

The declassified files detail a closed information loop in which Fauci supplied NIAID-funded scientists to shape intelligence assessments, creating what critics describe as a self-reinforcing narrative favouring natural origins. They also reference retaliation against intelligence analysts who advocated examining the lab-leak possibility, with Gabbard referring those accounts to the Inspector General.

Like this: Like Loading…