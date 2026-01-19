Source: The 360 Experience

Black Voters Back Groenewald for President, Left Cries Apartheid

13 Jan 2026

Black voters publicly backing Pieter Groenewald for president has ignited a political firestorm. As support grows from unexpected quarters, the left responds by resurfacing Groenewald’s apartheid-era associations, sparking fierce debate over history, accountability, and political change. Is this a genuine political realignment, or a clash between past narratives and present realities? Why are some voters rejecting the script they’re expected to follow—and why does that make others so uncomfortable? This video breaks down the reactions, the backlash, and the deeper questions no one wants to confront.

