Big Pharma wants you sick

IVERMECTIN for Covid, cancer, malaria….. nicotine`s amazing health benefits….. all the treatments they try to ban. Why?

Source: Andy Anderson

Exploring the Role of Nicotine in Health: Insights with Dr. Bryan Ardis | Episode 7

8 June 2025

In this episode of Breaking the Algorithm, Dr. Bryan Ardis shares his personal experiences and research into how nicotine and other compounds may play a role in health and wellness. Dr. Ardis discusses: 1. The evolving conversation around nicotine and its potential impact on inflammation, focus, and overall well-being 2. Historical perspectives on certain medical protocols and their effects 3. How natural substances found in everyday foods may affect health 4. The importance of informed choices and balanced information when it comes to health and recovery This episode aims to promote open-minded discussion and encourages viewers to explore new perspectives supported by emerging research. 🔎 Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making health-related decisions. 📘 Learn more: Dr. Ardis’ book 🌐 Visit: https://thedrardisshow.com