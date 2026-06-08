Source: Frontline Africa

BENIN JOINS THE AES BLOC? | JN!M ATTACK BACKFIRES

3 Jun 2026

8 days. That is all it took. On the 26th of May, JNIM hit 2 Beninese army posts on the Burkina Faso border and killed 4 soldiers — 2 days after Romuald Wadagni was sworn in as president of Benin Republic. The message was simple: stay away from the Sahel. By the 2nd of June, Wadagni was in Niamey being received by Niger’s leader with full military honours, and in Ouagadougou the same afternoon shaking hands with Captain Ibrahim Traoré. In this episode we connect the attack to the tour and show why it backfired — uniting Benin with the Alliance of Sahel States instead of scaring it off. We cover the verified facts: the first foreign trips to Nigeria, Niger and Burkina Faso, the joint communiqués, the 15-day expert committee on reopening the Benin–Niger border, and the Port of Cotonou as the lifeline for landlocked Niger and Burkina Faso. Then we ask the harder question — how far can this go while France is still Benin’s security partner, and whether Wadagni stays the course or drifts back the way others have. We centre Africa in global affairs with analysis, not emotion. No propaganda. No unverified casualty numbers. Just the facts and what they mean.

Like this: Like Loading…