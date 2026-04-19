Robbie Barwick discusses the Globalists destruction of Australia

Source: Left Hook Media and Australian Citizens Party

BANKING, HOUSING AND SOVEREIGNTY – Interview with Robbie Barwick of the Australian Citizens Party

4 April 2026

On this episode of the Left Hook Show we are lucky enough to be joined by Robbie Barwick, the Chairman and former Research Director of The Australian Citizens Party. The Australian Citizens Party is a political party in Australia, formed in 1988 which stands on a platform of restoring and maintaining Australia’s national and economic sovereignty. This interview with Robbie sees a wide variety of topics covered that impact the everyday Aussie. Ranging from the banking monopoly and the real estate sector, the plight of Daniel Duggan, the rise of One Nation and the abandonment of our national interests to foreign powers, which is particularly topical during the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Thanks again to Robbie for joining us, we hope you enjoy!

Like this: Like Loading...