Rules Based Order of USA/UK versus the BRICS

African states now in or soon to be accepted into the BRICS: SOUTH AFRICA, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Uganda

The six countries’ populations total 642.1 million, or 42% of Africa’s total population of 1.53 billion people.

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 31/10/2024 – Australia watches the world go BRICS / Aussies to die for Taiwan myth?

1 Nov 2024

1. Australia watches the world go BRICS

2. The Taiwan myth that America wants Aussies to die for

Presented by Robert Barwick and Richard Bardon

