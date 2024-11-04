Rules Based Order of USA/UK versus the BRICS
African states now in or soon to be accepted into the BRICS: SOUTH AFRICA, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Uganda
The six countries’ populations total 642.1 million, or 42% of Africa’s total population of 1.53 billion people.
Source: Australian Citizens Party
CITIZENS REPORT 31/10/2024 – Australia watches the world go BRICS / Aussies to die for Taiwan myth?
1. Australia watches the world go BRICS
2. The Taiwan myth that America wants Aussies to die for
