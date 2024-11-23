an opportunity to listen to John Lander, former Australian Ambassador to China and Iran. John Lander represents the calibre of leadership that the West once had but which is now completely lacking, to say the least

Australia is not sovereign without an independent foreign policy – John Lander

21 November 2024

The first presentation of the first panel at the November 17 2024 Australian Citizens Party Policy Platform Launch. Presented by John Lander: Former Australian Deputy Ambassador to China (1974-76), Former Ambassador to Iran (1985–87) About the conference: Australia has a crisis of governance, the legacy of successive governments serving corporate interests and foreign powers ahead of Australians. Both major parties have pursued policies concentrating economic and political power in a handful of big banks, retailers, resource giants, and media companies, who profit while the public suffer cost-of-living and housing crises. The major parties have colluded to hand over military control of Australia to the USA (and UK) through the AUKUS partnership, with the public paying the enormous cost. An unprecedented public backlash is shaking Australian politics. The combined major party primary vote is in terminal decline. Corporate CEOs complain the bigger parliamentary crossbench is subjecting them to painful scrutiny of their corporate abuses. The Australian Citizens Party (ACP) is leading a movement of citizen engagement in politics which has forced Parliament to reject policies giving more power to banks and corporate interests, and to take up a powerful policy to reclaim economic sovereignty—a public post office People’s Bank. The ACP’s “Return Government to the People” conference sounded the call for citizens to join the fight for economic and national sovereignty the ACP is taking to the next election

