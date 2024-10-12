Australia is a member of the Common Wealth and a member of the shared intelligence pact of the 5 Eyes. This interview is a welcome opportunity to listen to former Australian Ambassador to Iran and China, John Lander. VERY INSIGHTFUL DISCUSSION : Ukraine is a US proxy war against Russia, Australia to be used in a US proxy war against China

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – Australia has made itself a nuclear target in America’s wars – John Lander

2 Oct 2024

Former Australian diplomat John Lander returns to CITIZENS INSIGHT to discuss the latest developments in Geopolitical tensions and the growing threat of nuclear war. Interview with John Lander, Former Deputy Ambassador to China (1974-76), Former Ambassador to Iran (1985–87) Hosted by Robert Barwick, Research Director of the Australian Citizens Party Read the Citizens Party’s media release “Labor and Greens should beware double-edged sword of censoring social media”: https://citizensparty.org.au/media-re…

