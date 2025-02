Source: Sky News

Arsenal, Bayern Munich and PSG urged to rethink deals with ‘war mongerer’ Rwanda

11 Feb 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo has urged Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to end their Visit Rwanda sponsorship deals. DRC foreign minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner told the World with Yalda Hakim Rwanda was killing children “who cheer for those clubs”. The UN says 3,000 people have been killed since the Rwanda-backed armed group M23 entered the town of Goma.

