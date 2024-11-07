Arrogance of Kagame Regime : Blantant Lies

Source: BBC News Africa

Rwanda’s foreign minister has denied UN evidence that his country has troops in the DRC. Speaking to the BBC’s Waihiga Mwaura, Olivier Nduhungirehe rubbished the claims despite an almost 300-page report being handed to the UN Security Council saying that his country has up to 4,000 troops in the country. The report detailed that his troops were fighting alongside the rebel M23 troops which controls much of the North Kivu province.

Rwanda: ‘We have no troops in the DRC’ – BBC Africa

