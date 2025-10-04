Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Are we Sleepwalking into Chaos? Featuring John Helmer and Martin Sieff

28 Sept 2025

In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, two veteran journalists (Martin Sieff and John Helmer) share their insights into the trajectory of our world, the firing of Chrystia Freeland, the efforts to sabotage the Russia-China alliance, Donald Trump’s ability (or inability?) to steer the ship, planned chaos within the USA, how will Russia respond to renewed escalations into east Ukraine, why are US generals meeting in Quantico base in Virginia on September 30, the potential confiscation of frozen Russian assets, the potential collapse of the financial system and the most important question: who’s in control?

Follow John Helmer's work on Dances with Bears. Buy John Helmer's book 'The Jackals' Wedding: American Power, Arab Revolt'

Martin Sieff's book 'Cycles of Change'

