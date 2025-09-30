re posted from COVERT ACTION MAGAZINE

Anglo-American Intelligence Agents Aided in Hitler’s Rise to Power

By Jeremy Kuzmarov –

Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl and Adolf Hitler [Source: fdb.cz]

Their intent was to provoke another world war that would destroy Germany completely and prevent its ability to challenge U.S.-UK global supremacy

Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl (1887-1975) was a Harvard graduate and friend of Theodore Roosevelt who was a top aide to Adolf Hitler from 1923 to 1937.

Although he loathed Hitler’s persecution of Jews, Hanfstaengl wrote Hitler’s speeches and helped polish his image while working to ensure that he received positive press coverage.

Hanfstaengl, presenting himself as a loyal German, was recruited to work for Anglo-American intelligence while running his family’s art gallery in New York City according to Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd, authors of Two World Wars and Hitler: Who Was Responsible? Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics (Trine Day, 2025).

ADN-ZB-Archiv

Dr. Ernst Hanfstaengl, Auslandspressechef der NSDAP

5748-34

[1934; Scherl Bilderdienst] Captain Truman Smith [Source: alchetron.com]

Hanfstaengl had been put in contact with Hitler by Captain Truman Smith, a U.S. military intelligence officer who referred to Hitler as “a remarkable fellow” who was “going to play a big part.”

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...