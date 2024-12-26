And this is what they did in Congo WITHOUT a state of the art Cultural Centre, imagine what they can do now!

Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana by the Orchestre Symphonique Kimbanguiste

21 May 2017

Central Africa’s one and only symphony orchestra: L’ Orchestre Symphonique Kimbanguiste. A documentary by Claus Wischmann and Martin Baer Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the third-largest city in Africa. Almost ten million people live here and they number among the poorest inhabitants on this planet. Kinshasa is the home of Central Africa’s one and only symphony orchestra Two hundred orchestral musicians are playing Beethoven’s Ninth – Freude schöner Götterfunken. A power cut strikes just a few bars before the last movement. Problems like this are the least of the worries facing the only symphony orchestra in the Congo. In the 15 years of its existence, the musicians have survived two putsches, various crises and a war. But concentration on the music and hopes for a better future keep them going. Kinshasa Symphony is a study of people in one of the world’s most chaotic cities doing their best to maintain one of the most complex systems of joint human endeavour: a symphony orchestra. The film is about the Congo, the people in Kinshasa and the power of music.

