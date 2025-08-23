We’re thrilled to invite you to an illuminating online webinar hosted by CovertAction Magazine:

American Neocolonialism: Exploring the Impact and Implications in Africa

Date & Time: September 16 at 12:00 PM EST

Place: Live Online Webinar (Zoom)

This compelling event brings together a remarkable panel of voices—journalists, scholars, and analysts—who will unpack the dynamics of American influence across African political, economic, and media spheres.

Join us as we hear from…

PD Lawton

A South African independent writer, researcher, and editor, P. D. Lawton is the founder of AfricanAgenda.net and a contributor to CovertAction Magazine. Born in KwaZulu Natal, Lawton’s work centers on restoring Africa’s rightful place in global discourse.

Jeremy Kuzmarov

An American historian and editor-in-chief of CovertAction Magazine. He’s authored books such as Modernizing Repression: Police Training and Nation-Building in the American Century and The Myth of the Addicted Army: Vietnam and the Modern War on Drugs, critically examining U.S. police and military interventions abroad.

Ann Garrison

An independent journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Ann is a contributing editor for Black Agenda Report, and has bylines across Common Dreams, CounterPunch, Black Star News, and Pacifica Radio. She was awarded the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize in 2014 for her reporting on conflict in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

Milton Allimadi

A Ugandan‑American author, journalist, historian, and co‑founder of the investigative outlet Black Star News, Milton teaches at John Jay College. He’s well known for his penetrating books The Hearts of Darkness (2003) and Manufacturing Hate (2021), which dismantle racist Western narratives about Africa.

Jean-Marie Higiro

Dr. Higiro is a communications scholar and former Director of Rwanda’s Information Authority (ORINFOR) during a crucial pre‑genocide transitional period (1993–1994). Higiro holds a Ph.D. in Communications from the University of Texas at Austin and currently serves as Professor of Communication at Western New England University.

Lawrence Freeman

A seasoned political‑economic analyst for Africa, Lawrence has over 30 years experience shaping economic development policy on the continent. He is a vocal critic of neocolonial policies, creator of LawrenceFreemanAfricaAndTheWorld.com, and has led delegations to challenge misleading narratives—such as exposing false slavery charges against Sudan.

Why Attend?

Gain a deeper understanding of U.S. involvement and influence in Africa, today and historically.

Explore the media’s role, narratives, and mechanisms of soft and hard power.

Engage with perspectives from experts on Africa, global scholars, and experienced analysts who challenge dominant paradigms.

Register Now

Buy your ticket HERE

Reserve your spot by visiting Eventbrite. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear from six insightful thinkers tackling the urgent issue of American neocolonialism in Africa.

We look forward to your participation.

Warm regards,

The CovertAction Team

