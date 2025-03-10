Source: Middle Nation

America: The Re-Balancing Has Begun

6 Mar 2025

Shahid Bolsen breaks down the critical difference between moral justice and legal justice—and why focusing on the law is the key to ending Israeli crimes in Palestine. While public debate often gets stuck in subjective discussions of right and wrong, the legal reality is clear: Israel is committing war crimes, violating international law, and must be held accountable. This talk exposes the double standards in global politics, the hypocrisy of Western nations, and the inevitable consequences of injustice. Watch as Bolsen explains why no nation—no empire—escapes Divine Justice.

Like this: Like Loading...