Alexander Hamilton, Public Credit and Manufacturing

Hamilton’s National Bank was nothing like the Federal Reserve. It funded manufacturing and infrastructure, was audited by Treasury, and couldn’t monetize government debt. His system of Sovereign Public Credit built the nation.

“Alexander Hamilton was a British Agent.”

“Alexander Hamilton was a tool of the Rothschilds.”

“Hamilton’s Bank was the first Central Bank in America.”

“The Federal Reserve is the same as Hamilton’s National Bank.”

Take note, that if you believe any of the above tripe, you are a fool; i.e., you are acting very foolishly. You have been led astray and are actually doing the bidding of America’s enemies today.

Many of you have probably heard one or more of the statements listed above. Such are just a few of the STUPID, uninformed opinions that one hears today concerning Hamilton. They are repeated again and again, particularly among certain circles of what are loosely called “libertarians,” but many others have been duped into such opinions by their university professors, Wikipedia or the New York Times.

In reality, present-day slanders against Hamilton all emanate from London. There are several sources for these slanders, but, unquestionably, a primary agent responsible for these lies is an organization named the Mont Pelerin Society. Some very foolish people hold that Society in high esteem, but from the beginning it was, pure and simple, a vehicle to push British imperial economics. The Mont Pelerin Society is not an American institution. It was founded in Switzerland in 1947, and its creation was bankrolled almost entirely by the Bank of England, at the urging of leading aristocrats in Britain, particularly Baron Grantchester of Knightsbridge. Britain’s MI-6 was also heavily involved.

