AI is the Greatest Bubble of All Time – Ed Dowd

very interesting interview. AI the SPECULATIVE BUBBLE ….same as the Green New Deal – renewables/Net Zero SPECULATIVE BUBBLE

re posted from GREG HUNTER USA WATCHDOG

By Greg Hunter On August 22, 2026

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Saturday Night Post)

Wall Street money manager and financial analyst Ed Dowd of PhinanceTechnologies.com made a name for himself during the dot com bubble. It was not because he was telling people to buy, it was because he was telling investors to get out before it all blew up. Dowd saved people a lot of money by sidestepping a crash. Fast-forward to today, and Dowd sees the same bubble signs in AI (artificial intelligence) as he did just before the Dot-com bubble blew up. This time around, it’s far worse. Dowd says, “Being a student of history gives you an idea of where you might go in the future. Currently, we have the greatest bubble of all time, and that is the AI bubble. It is in the process of becoming exposed, and people are beginning to issue warning signals. Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, has issued a warning . . . about the AI risk. He’s worried people are too concentrated in this trade. . .. First of all, there is not even enough power to power these data centers. That’s going to halt the CapEx (Capital Expenditure) on its own accord. There is so much capital that has to be raised that will compete with government debt, there will be a crowding out effect. The costs to finance this are going to keep going higher and higher, and this will cause some bankruptcies . . . and then it all unwinds.”

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