PD Lawton with Jerm Warfare on the African Integrated High Speed Railway Network
Source: UK Column and UK Column News
Africa’s Unknown High Speed Railway Network | Jerm Warfare
1 July 2026
PD Lawton explains the African Integrated High-Speed Railway Network — a 2013 project to electrify and connect all of Africa by rail. Ethiopia and Tanzania are already building; China partners genuinely on a win-win basis, whilst the West pushes a “debt trap” propaganda narrative to block development and keep Africa extracting minerals rather than industrialising. Western media ignores it almost entirely, and the main missing ingredient is political will.