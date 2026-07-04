PD Lawton with Jerm Warfare on the African Integrated High Speed Railway Network

Source: UK Column and UK Column News

Africa’s Unknown High Speed Railway Network | Jerm Warfare

1 July 2026

PD Lawton explains the African Integrated High-Speed Railway Network — a 2013 project to electrify and connect all of Africa by rail. Ethiopia and Tanzania are already building; China partners genuinely on a win-win basis, whilst the West pushes a “debt trap” propaganda narrative to block development and keep Africa extracting minerals rather than industrialising. Western media ignores it almost entirely, and the main missing ingredient is political will.

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