Angola, Sierra Leone, Boko Haram: Nigeria, Lords Resistance Army: Uganda……civil wars/insurgencies ended by pmc`s under Eeben Barlow . Why does the UN not want war in Africa to end?

Source: Not A Grayman

(Part 2/3) Executive Outcomes Founder & CEO: Africa’s Most Powerful Military Strategist Speaks Out

12 Dec 2025

Welcome to the Not A Grayman Podcast, where your host, RK Gray, speaks with her unique network of professionals who have stepped out of the shadows and are NOT “Graymen”. Among them are today’s guests, Eeben Barlow, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Executive Outcomes—one of the world’s first modern private military companies (PMCs). He has worked across the African continent to help stabilize nations facing insurgencies and civil wars. He advises and trains African armed forces, advocating for African-led solutions to African challenges. He is a prolific author and, while he has at times been an outspoken critic of foreign interference in Africa, his mission is rooted in a deep desire to see Africa thrive through strong leadership, strategic self-reliance, and ethical security frameworks. While in the SADF, Eeben served in the South African Army’s elite 32 Battalion Reconnaissance Wing. Eeben has also provided assistance to the private sector in strategy, business intelligence, and countering economic espionage.

Like this: Like Loading...