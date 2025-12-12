Africa’s Future, Unity, and the End of the Debt Trap | Prof Jeffrey Sachs and Prof Hippolyte Fofack

the good and OPTIMISTIC Jeffrey Sachs speaks for Africa

Source: GIBS Business School

21 Nov 2025

In this vital discussion on geopolitics, economic fragmentation, and the future of global growth, Professor Jeffrey Sachs and Professor Hippolyte Fofack tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the African continent. They explore the necessity of African unity to overcome external pressures and the enduring legacy of colonialism. Sachs and Fofack argue that the continent’s fragmentation is extremely costly, hindering industrialisation, human capital development, and access to stable financing. They advocate for a unified, Pan-African approach, emphasising that national success is intrinsically tied to a broader continental effort. Key Topics Discussed

The rise of a multipolar world and the changing global order.

The profound impact of technological transformation, including artificial intelligence.

A critique of the current global financial system, which traps small, low-income nations in high-interest debt cycles.

The essential need for African monetary and economic integration to achieve “political economies of scale”.

The role of external powers (US, UK, France) in suppressing Pan-Africanism and creating divisions through imperial strategies.