Africans Fight Back Against Green Energy Poverty Policy of the West

Ayuk said: “We want to end these very discriminatory lending practices towards Africa. This is financial apartheid in the name of climate change…We’re going to look at it as a human rights matter. We believe in the system of justice, that it will give us a fair hearing.

August 22, 2024

Chairperson of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk denounced the discriminatory withholding of investment in fossil fuels by Western financial institutions as very unjust, hypocritical, and colonial.

Natural gas is treated as a fossil fuel in Africa, but it’s seen as green energy in Europe…It’s clear discrimination, it’s outrageous and it should not be happening. You can’t have one set of standards for the European and American energy industries and another for the African energy industry.

According to IntelliNews.com, the AEC aims to launch litigation proceedings against Western financial institutions in Western courts next year. Ayuk said he will seek help of some of the best law firms in the world,’ and the support of various African states. Read: Africans Sue Western Financiers Over Energy Discrimination

