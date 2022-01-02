African High Speed Railway: The Beginning!

The Mombasa-Nairobi High Speed Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was the flagship project of the African Integrated High Speed Railway Network ( AIHSRN).

Since this film was made, it has been completed and now in service.

This film captures the incredible spirit of optimism and qualitative changes that the Continental Railway is bringing to Africa!

Source: New China TV

Bridges: My Railway, My Story – Documentary about Mombasa-Nairobi Railway

29 May 2017

Kenya’s largest infrastructure project since independence, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway, will be inaugurated Wednesday. The China-built SGR will shorten the journey between the two cities from 12 hours to four hours. In this documentary, Kenyans share their stories of change the mega-project has brought to the east African nation.