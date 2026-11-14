re posted from SUMMITAFRICA.RU

Africa could host science and technology forum based on proposal made at Russia–Africa Forum

30 10 2026

The development of Russian-African cooperation in water supply, water purification, and water resource management was the key focus of the session ‘Clean Water for the Countries of the African Continent: The Socioeconomic and Technological Dimension’, which took place on 29 October as part of the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. One of the key proposals from the discussion was the organization of a science and technology forum on the African continent, where Russian companies and scientific organizations could showcase their developments to potential partners.

The initiative was put forward by Permanent Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters of Burkina Faso Yvonne Libona Bonzi-Coulibaly. “Russia is our strategic partner. We are aware of Russia’s technological achievements. Entrepreneurs from Burkina Faso, Tanzania, and Mali are interested in learning about these technologies, but they are not always able to travel here. So, it would be beneficial to organize a technology forum […] Such events and exhibitions could be held not only in Burkina Faso, but in other African countries as well. Particularly during a year dedicated to water, this could attract suppliers, investors, and everyone involved in the water sector,” Bonzi-Coulibaly said.

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https://summitafrica.ru/en/news/na-forume-rossija-afrika-predlozhili-provesti-nauchno-tehnologicheskij-forum-na-afrikanskom-kontinente/

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