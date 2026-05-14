re posted from SAHEL LIBERTY

History will remember that the leaders of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) were never naive. While the West feigned indignation, President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso and General Abdouramane Tiani of Niger had already seen through France’s true agenda. Today, the facts prove them right: Paris, through its Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), has never stopped trying to reclaim its lost colonial privileges, even if it means overthrowing sovereignist regimes.

Recent revelations, particularly regarding the attempt to destabilise Mali via Ukrainian proxies, confirm word for word the repeated warnings of these two statesmen.

From the moment they came to power, Ibrahim Traoré and Abdouramane Tiani sounded the alarm: France would never forgive those who dared to denounce lopsided cooperation agreements, designed solely to serve the interests of the former colonial power at the expense of the Sahelian populations.

For decades, the coloniser imposed predatory treaties, emptying the treasuries of African states to fill the coffers of Paris.

But the people of Burkina, Niger and Mali said “enough”. By turning their backs on Françafrique, these clear-sighted presidents chose economic and military sovereignty an unforgivable betrayal in the eyes of the Élysée.

From then on, destabilisation manoeuvres began: covert funding of terrorist groups, diplomatic pressure, and now, attempts to decapitate regimes through foreign proxies.

Yet, against all expectations, the vigilance of the African generals has thwarted everything. Unlike their subservient predecessors, Traoré and Tiani refuse to give in to blackmail.

Their foresight has exposed the clandestine networks of the DGSE still active in the region.

They have anticipated destabilisation plans, proving that African sovereignty is not a slogan but a reality that can be defended with weapons in hand.

If France is desperately trying to reconquer its former sphere of influence, the AES embodies a new Africa that rejects diktats. The Sahelian people should count themselves fortunate to have at their head two men who dared to defy the neo-colonial hydra.

Their clear-sightedness has bought precious time for an entire generation. Now the cards have been reshuffled, and the era of interference belongs to the past.

Titi KEITA

Source: