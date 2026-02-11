AES: Mali sets the record straight on the common currency project

re posted from SAHEL LIBERTY

The hour calls for sobriety in discourse, loyalty to truth, and respect for the work of institutions. The march toward monetary sovereignty is a serious, structuring, and irreversible objective.

But it will be built with patience, competence, and consultation. The voice of the state is not lost in digital noise.

Once again, the media tumult, often fueled by unchecked urgency, has collided with the rigor of facts. While numerous rumors eagerly announced the imminent launch of a single currency within the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Mali has issued a clear denial to counter this agitation.

This official response reflects the commitment of the authorities to preserving the integrity of public debate in the face of information that is sometimes distorted, amplified, or even instrumentalized.

This is not merely a case of misinterpretation, but a deeper contemporary tendency to prioritize speed over accuracy.

Certain platforms, in pursuit of audience, or circles driven by obscure interests, disseminate unverified information, creating a climate of confusion.

To prematurely announce a monetary timeline is to misunderstand the complexity of such an undertaking.

It can also, at times, seek to impose emotional pressure on processes that belong first and foremost to strategic reflection and state responsibility.

By distorting the legitimate aspirations of the people, such practices undermine the very cause they claim to serve.

They reduce a historic project to a succession of rumors, where serious analysis gives way to fleeting excitement.

The construction of a common financial architecture between Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger is a long-term endeavour.

It requires technical expertise, permanent consultation, and a strong sense of the public interest. It cannot be built in haste or under the influence of speculation.

The January 27th statement should be read for what it is: an act of responsibility. It reminds us that major decisions are made within the institutional framework, with method, transparency, and consistency.

The AES is moving forward with determination, but without improvisation. By inviting citizens to inform themselves through official channels, the Malian state affirms an essential principle: sovereignty also rests on the careful stewardship of public discourse.

This moment calls for collective vigilance. The struggle for economic and political autonomy cannot be built upon approximate narratives, however appealing they may seem.

It requires solid, verified information, respectful of facts and institutions. Those who distort reality weaken the public’s understanding of the issues and degrade public debate.

They contribute, often despite themselves, to diverting attention from the true strategic priorities.

The hour calls for sobriety in discourse, loyalty to truth, and respect for the work of institutions. The march toward monetary sovereignty is a serious, structuring, and irreversible objective.

But it will be built with patience, competence, and consultation. The voice of the state is not lost in digital noise.

It is founded on coherence, asserted through consistency, and respected through responsibility.

Titi KEITA

Source: