re posted from THE RUSSIAN STATE DUMA

Adoption of children by citizens of those countries where gender reassignment is permitted has been banned

November 12, 2024,

“It is extremely important to protect children adopted by foreign citizens from any opportunity to change their gender by any means,” said Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

Members of the State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law banning the adoption or guardianship of children from Russia by citizens of those states where gender reassignment is permitted.

“The West’s child policy is destructive. In 10 European countries — Austria, Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland — there are no age restrictions for legal gender reassignment. In eight countries, there is a minimum age for minors: for example, in Spain — 12 years old, in Belgium — 16 years old,” noted the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to him, since 1993, foreign citizens have adopted 102,403 children from Russia.

Source:

http://duma.gov.ru/en/news/60337/

