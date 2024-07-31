Extremely courageous Patricia Morgan-Mashale

Source: Biznews

Acquitted SAPS whistleblower reveals secret military training camp cover-up…

A not-guilty verdict was handed down today for South African Police Services (SAPS) Whistleblower Patricia Morgan-Mashale – after almost two years of threats to her life liberty. This after she had been accused of spreading false allegations, circulating WhatsApp messages, and defamation. In this interview with BizNews, she goes into the agenda behind her malicious prosecution; and goes on to reveal how SMSes to former Police Minister Bheki Cele about secret military training camps were deleted from her phone while it was with the police; and how she was blocked by Zizi Kodwa, during his time as Deputy Minister for State Security in the Presidency, when she tried to follow up on the info shared on the secret military training camps. She also speaks about how she blew the whistle on firearms – meant for destruction – being stolen by police officers and sold back to the black market. Having lost her job in SAPS, Mashale now plans to start her own Whistleblower and Anti-Corruption Foundation.

