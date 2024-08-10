re posted from UK COLUMN

A Lesson for the Ages—Charles Ortel on Clinton money and charity law

14 September 2023

New York investor and accountancy expert Charles Ortel has spent years focusing his financial acumen on the Clinton Foundation (latest public report: 2022), which he insists is the largest unprosecuted fraud in history and the exemplar of a wider genre of retired international political figures turning supposedly charitable organisations into slush funds.

Even the name “Clinton Foundation” is an inaccuracy; as the interview progresses, we discover that the names and locations in which the Foundation is registered and licensed to collect funds do not stack up in accordance with the exacting requirements of state and federal charity law across the United States.

Ortel gives the UK Column audience a tour of his encyclopaedic knowledge of the subject so that they can discover how involved the UK Government (together with several European, Canadian and Australian governments) is in abetting the Foundation.

This interview is extremely well-sourced with primary documents and mainstream press reports shown on screen, the most important of which are linked below. Plenty of detail is also given on the acquisition of wealth by President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, which Ortel says “stinks”.

