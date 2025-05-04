A large mafia network advances its control in Central Africa

re posted from L`HORA

Fundación S´Olivar publicly denounces that the U.N. has initiated an investigation about the foundation for having allegedly financed the FDLR guerrilla, as claimed by a U.N. panel of experts established to investigate funding of this guerrilla that operates in eastern Congo. The U.N. initiated this investigation based on the testimony of witnesses who are part of a known group of professional informers working for the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF). The mere fact of resorting to false witnesses from the start suggests that the ruling has already been decided beforehand – as is common practice by the RPF. We are dealing here with clear offenses of libel and coercion against the main plaintiff of a lawsuit that implicates the U.N. itself. These events remind of other cases where precisely the parties which had denounced the complicity of the U.N. are now being subject to harassment themselves. This happened, for example, to Florence Hartmann, former spokeswoman for Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunals for Yugoslavia and Rwanda, after publishing her book subtitled “The Secret Wars of Politics and International Justice”

