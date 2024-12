Source: Canadian Patriot Press

A Critique on Adam Smith, and Trump’s Tariffs from a LaRouche Perspective

13 Dec 2024

In this Economics of Well Being Podcast, Matt chats with Mark Anielski about Adam Smith, Alexander Hamilton, the pros and cons of Trump’s call for protective tariffs, and the science of physical economy as it was understood by the late Lyndon LaRouche.

