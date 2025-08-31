‘A complex situation’: Congo peace talks face hurdles as mistrust lingers

re posted from AA

Qatar has circulated a draft accord envisioning a phased roadmap toward peace. The document calls for government authority to be restored in areas now under rebel control, overseen by an “Interim Special Force” with a five-year mandate. Other provisions include a national dialogue in 2025, regional elections in 2027, and the creation of a truth and reconciliation body.

But the proposal is deeply contested. Kinshasa opposes the buffer force, fearing it undermines sovereignty, while M23 resists surrendering seized territories.

“The M23 delegation is in Doha to discuss ceasefire mechanisms and the release of its members arrested by the government, not to negotiate a peace agreement.

“Kinshasa’s willingness to release prisoners could help. But if M23 insists on securing the release of its members before signing a peace agreement, it feeds suspicions that the group is acting as a surrogate for foreign interests – fighting to secure resources rather than genuine peace,” he explained.

Fresh negotiations between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and M23 rebels resumed in Doha last week, but experts warn that the fragile process risks stalling before a comprehensive peace agreement can be reached. Despite international mediation by Qatar and prior commitments on paper, issues such as mistrust, prisoner releases, and disputes over territorial control continue to cast a long shadow over one of Africa's most protracted conflicts. The new round of talks comes just a month after Congo and a coalition of armed groups, including M23, signed a ceasefire agreement known as the Declaration of Principles. While that deal was hailed as a breakthrough, both sides have since accused each other of violating its terms, with fighting persisting in eastern Congo. A diplomatic source close to the mediation told Anadolu that the M23 delegation arrived in Doha focused on the release of detained members rather than finalizing a broader peace accord. "The M23 delegation is in Doha to discuss ceasefire mechanisms and the release of its members arrested by the government, not to negotiate a peace agreement. The release of M23 prisoners will be a crucial step towards reaching a comprehensive truce," the source said.

