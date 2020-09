a highly nutritious packet soup is being produced in Namibia by a small company. The soup is made from a Namibian vegetable and is high in nutrients and protein. The small business has received a loan from Namibia`s National Development Bank and will now expand and employ many local people.

Source: Namibian Broadcasting Corporation

Young innovator secures DBN loan of N$1 million-NBC

27 September 2020

