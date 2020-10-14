re posted from EIR DAILY ALERT SERVICE

World Food Program’s Beasley Dubs Nobel Prize ‘A Call To Action’; Agency Needs $5 Billion To Stop Famine

Oct. 13 (EIRNS)—On Oct. 9, the evening of the announcement that the World Food Program received the Nobel Peace Prize, its Executive Director David Beasley, in Niger, was interviewed on the PBS NewsHour, by Amna Nawaz, for his reactions. He called it, “great news,” so that “we can really have a call to action.”

He explained that, “Just in the last three years, the number of people on the brink of starvation had risen before COVID, from 80 million to 135 million. And now, with COVID, the number of people—and I’m not talking about people going to bed hungry—on the brink of starvation is now up to 270 million people.

“And quite frankly, with the billionaires making hundreds of billions of dollars with COVID, we’re facing the worst humanitarian crises since World War II. They need to step up. We need an extra $5 billion to save millions of lives around the world.

“This is a call to action. With all the wealth in the world today, no one should be dying from hunger, not a single person.”

When Nawaz asked further about the money needed, Beasley declared, “The $5 billion that we’re talking about is additional money, because we feed 100 million people. It literally is—the starvation rate is spiraling because of COVID and economic deterioration.”

Asked about the hot spots, he identified “places like Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq,” as well as in Niger and the Sahel, where he was located last Friday.

“There are literally about a dozen or two dozen places around the world that, if we don’t get the support that they need, three things are going to happen. One, you are going to have famine, I mean, literally of biblical proportions. Number two, you’re going to have destabilization. And, number three, you’re going to have mass migration. And we can solve all that. We have a cure against starvation, and it is called food. And we need money to get it to the people that need the help.”

Source: EIR Daily Alert Service

https://larouchepub.com/

Like this: Like Loading...