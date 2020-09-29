“Since ancient times, to eradicate poverty has always been a dream of the human being and it is also a basic right of people from different countries in pursuit of happy life. I`d like to call upon all of us to join hands in working together for a community with a shared future for mankind, where all the people are free from poverty and enjoy common development.”

President Xi Jinping Oct 16, 2015

Source: New China TV

Working miracles in alleviating poverty

27 Sep 2020

Since 2013, about 93 million Chinese have been lifted out of poverty. Fighting poverty has always been a primary concern for President Xi Jinping. China also offers experience for the world in wiping out poverty.

