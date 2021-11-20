“…it is impossible to comprehend how this nation represents such a grave threat in the minds of Malthusian geopoliticians”

Why is Ethiopia Targeted for Regime Change? Prime Media Talks with Matt Ehret

19 Nov 2021

In this discussion with Ethiopia’s Prime Media, Matt Ehret outlines the Washington-controlled regime change operations behind the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement which has just launched a new project to topple Ethiopia’s current government of –. Without understanding Ethiopia’s powerful role as a driver of African progress, friend of China’s BRI and the only African nation to have never submitted to European colonialism, it is impossible to comprehend how this nation represents such a grave threat in the minds of Malthusian geopoliticians. Other topics discussed: The causes for inflation across much of Africa and the middle east, the structure of economic warfare and the principles of real economic science.

