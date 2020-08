a short and well presented documentary which is a factual account of history

Source: CGTN

Why Britain Started the Opium War?

In the 19th century, British companies sold opium to China to balance their trade deficits. When China banned the drug, Britain started a war in 1840. Dr. Qiao explains why Britain started the Opium War and how it marked the beginning of modern Chinese history.

