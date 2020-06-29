From the European Union`s corrupted European Agricultural Policy, that has ended up benefitting some of the largest and wealthiest land-owners in the world, including the British royal family; to the mass-scale theft of arable land in Cameroon, Mali, Senegal, Nigeria, Benin and the rest of Africa by modern day feudal lords and their multi national corporations; to the Caribbean where it all started with sugar and slaves.

We are clearly still living under an oligarchical financial system, modelled on that of the British East India Company, that through its own cartels, monopolizes the world`s food supply from patented seeds to production, distribution and trade. The food cartel does not want to increase production, only profit. Never in the history of the modern world has the supply of basic food been as jeopardized as it is right now.

Globalism`s policies have destroyed Africa`s ability to feed itself, along with many other places in the world. The value of the tradition of family-run farms, as well as the nutritional value of food and the decency of animal husbandry, have all been gutted by policies that are genocidal in their long-term intent. If we do not rectify this there will be imminent mass starvation for millions who are considered by the financial cartel, to be nothing more than `useless eaters`.

China has 1 year`s supply of reserve grain . Russia has 6 months worth. The European Union has barely 45 days of reserve.

Panel II “Why a 1.5 Billion Productive Jobs Program Can End War, Famine, Poverty, and Disease”

Jacques Cheminade, President Solidarité & Progrès, France: “How Food Production Can Unite the World”

Diogène Senny, Founder of the Pan-African League: “Thrive or perish: An Introduction to the Geopolitics of Hunger and Poverty”

Walter Formento, Director, Center for Political and Economic Research, Argentina; “South America on the New Multipolar Road”

Dr. Kirk Meighoo, political economist, broadcaster, and former Senator, Trinidad & Tobago: “The Caribbean’s True Importance in the Making and Re-Making of the Modern Global Economy”

Mark Sweazy, former UAW trade union leader, United States: “Returning the U.S. Work Force to a Culture of Scientific Progress”

Robert L. Baker, Schiller Institute, United States

Mike Callicrate, Board of Directors, Organization for Competitive Markets, Owner Ranch Foods Direct, United States: “Food Unites People Around the Planet”

Alicia Díaz Brown, Citizens Movement for Water, Sonora, Mexico: “Let Us Return to the Best Moments of the U.S.–Mexico Relationship”

Question and Answer session

