Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Who Benefits from Africa’s Poverty? PD Lawton RTF Lecture

28 Dec 2021

In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Africa Agenda editor in chief PD Lawton takes you through a definitive history of Africa with a look to the future. PD introduces ancient African renaissance traditions that have long been suppressed by colonial powers since the 19th century and takes the viewer through the calamitous 20th century with a look to the good, the bad and the ugly dynamics that fought to revive Africa’s noble heritage vs those interests that sought to keep the continent in a dark age, depopulated condition.

After evaluating the struggles led by such great men as Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, Thomas Sankara and many others, PD evaluates how these historic currents are impacting today’s Africa with a look towards those seeking a better future in tandem with China’s Belt and Road Initiative vs those representing the anti-human Malthusian agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...