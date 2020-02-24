re posted from iol.co.za

While South Africa is navel-gazing, Zimbabwe is facing starvation

South Africans might be transfixed by our own domestic crises of load shedding, deepening unemployment, stagnant growth and a bankrupt national airline, but across our border in Zimbabwe half the population is facing acute hunger.

According to the World Food Program (WFP) 7.7 million Zimbabweans are facing the worst hunger emergency in a decade.

