CGTN Africa Live is the best source of African news, factual, in-depth, diverse, interesting and always containing an element of positivity. All programs on CGTN are far more interesting, mentally challenging, up-lifting and life-affirming than anything that is available on the BBC which is becoming increasingly a national joke in Britain for its fake news, bias and mentally degrading content, for which the expensive audio-visual licence is obligatory for all UK households.

What’s behind Ofcom’s decision to revoke CGTN’s license?

Source: CGTN

10 Feb 2021

Like this: Like Loading...